TEXARKANA, Ark. – A group of Arkansas residents sent 192,828 signatures on Friday to the Arkansas secretary of state’s office to consider a proposed amendment to legalize recreational marijuana use.
Submitting almost 200,000 signatures was more than twice the amount required to bid to qualify for the proposed constitutional amendment to be voted for in the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
The amendment would legalize recreational marijuana for Arkansans 21 and older. It also limits the number of cannabis licenses to 20 cultivators and 120 dispensaries statewide which include those with existing medical licenses.
Steve Lancaster, who is an attorney for the Responsible Growth Arkansas group, said he feels there is enough support to get the initiative passed.
Kevin Niehaus, spokesman for the Arkansas secretary of state’s office said, “Today’s submission was by far the biggest any of our staff has ever seen.”
Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson opposes the legalization of marijuana.
"The biggest challenge with the legalization of marijuana is that it dramatically increases marijuana use and the harm that goes with it," he said. "Also, I do not support a measure that would directly violate federal law,” said Hutchinson.
Lancaster said the petition received signatures from all 75 counties, and the counties comprising the most signatures for the initiative were Pulaski, Washington, and Saline.
The proposal would dedicate the tax revenue to drug courts, medical research, and law enforcement stipends.