SHREVEPORT, La. - Several pets were rescued from a house fire Sunday morning.
The fire occurred in the 200 block of Hartman Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames were visible from the right side of the home. The home owners were not at home when the Shreveport Fire Department arrived. The fire was under control by 11:45 a.m.
According to Clarence Reese, assistant to the the fire chief, three dogs and one cat survived after being rescued and provided oxygen. A dog and car are still missing, according to the homeowners.
The fire is still under investigation.