NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health officials announced Friday that the Pfizer booster shot—approved by the FDA and then CDC on Thursday—is now available in Louisiana to high risk and older adults.
The supplemental booster shots have proven to be beneficial in preventing the spread of COVID-19, particularly amidst the proliferation of the highly contagious Delta variant, officials say.
Here are the current criteria for qualification:
- You must be six months out from your two-dose Pfizer series
- People vaccinated with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not eligible
- Any adult over the age of 65 is qualified
- If you are older than 18 and have underlying medical conditions
- If you are older than 18 and live or work in places that put you at risk of COVID exposure
Department of Health officials recommend you speak with a doctor about the risks and benefits of the Pfizer booster shots and check with local providers about where to get them.
Requirements for proof of vaccination may vary, with officials stating, "providers may accept verbal self-representation of eligible patients and do not need additional proof of verification."
For people vaccinated by Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, Louisiana health officials are still evaluating the data from those booster vaccine studies.
Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer with the Louisiana Department of Health, said in a Friday afternoon press conference that the verbal confirmation is a measure to make sure people who may have lost their documentation are still eligible.
"We just want to err on the side of not boxing anyone out," Kanter said.
He strongly advised against anyone vaccinated by Moderna or Johnson & Johnson lying in order to receive the Pfizer booster, adding that there is no good data to support that the booster in addition to those other vaccines will benefit recipients.
As of Thursday, Louisiana has nearly 2.4 million vaccine series initiated, with just over 2 million series completed—that pertains to all vaccinations, including Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
"The deliberations by both federal health agencies this past week reaffirmed that the vaccines are safe and effective," Kanter said. "They are everyone's best protection against COVID hospitalization and death. That's why our number one priority remains helping more Louisianans get their first shots."