SHREVEPORT, La -- Frontline healthcare workers began taking the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the first of the week. A second vaccine by Moderna is on its way to being authorized for emergency use, and is expected to be distributed as early as next week. This leaves many people wondering if getting the vaccine is the best option or whether they should take their chance with the virus.
Dr. John Vanchiere, the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study for LSU Health Shreveport, said he is confident that taking the vaccine is the safest option.
“I have a very, very high confidence with this vaccine. It is very effective. It’s one of the most effective vaccines we've ever produced, both the Pfizer and Moderna products,” he said. “We haven't seen any signals of concern at this point. We're not seeing autoimmune disease. We're not seeing underlying diseases get worse. We obviously won't have long term safety data -- six months, a year, two years, until we have it. It takes time to accumulate that.”
Even though long term safety data will not be available for a couple of years, when asked what he would tell his family members if they asked whether to trust the vaccine, Vanchiere said he would encourage them to get the shot. He says the vaccine has the most predictable outcome.
“The question is balancing out the risk of getting COVID and potentially being very sick from COVID versus any risk associated with the vaccine,” said Vanchiere. “And, you know, from my perspective, I feel very strongly that the vaccine is safe, and that the risk associated with the vaccine is much, much less than any risk of getting infected, because this is a virus that we can't predict who does well, and who doesn't.”
Vanchiere says while there are factors that put certain people at higher risk, COVID-19 has caused death in healthy people of all ages. It is this unpredictability that makes the vaccine the better option.
“We had a 104-year-old patient in a nursing home who got COVID, and she did great. We've had 19-year-olds and five-year-olds and 30-year-olds, who've never been sick a day in their life, die from this virus. And, that unpredictability, that inability to know who will or won't do well with this virus, that's the scary part to me as an infectious disease doctor,” he said.
Vanchiere says he believes the vaccine is the beginning of the end of the virus. But he says we should still continue to practice COVID protocols until a large percentage of the population gets the vaccine and we reach herd immunity.