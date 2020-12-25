SHREVEPORT, La. - Pharmacies are next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
CVS and Walgreens pharmacies have contracted with the government to deliver the shots to nursing homes. Others must wait for their states to distribute them.
Some states, like Texas, are getting them soon.
Brookshire’s in Texas announced yesterday that its pharmacy is expecting to receive them today. Louisiana pharmacies might receive them as early as January.
Pharmacist Doug Boudreaux says he has not been alerted as to when his Louisiana pharmacy will get the shots.
“That's a very complex question, and it's very fluid. The state of Louisiana is getting distribution from the CDC. And, in actuality, the CDC formed a committee to distribute the medication to the public,” said Boudreaux. “The CDC sends it to AmerisourceBergen, which is one of the big wholesale companies. And they, in turn, send it to the states and the state is supposed to distribute it to the pharmacies.”
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) sent directives in a letter dated Dec. 22 to pharmacies and community health clinics. In order to receive vaccines, locations must first register with the LDH and fill out various checklists and a capacity questionnaire.
Boudreaux said the government is footing the bill for the vaccines.
“I was very happy about the cost. So, the government's paying for it. And so we don't buy it,” he said. “The only charge is an administration fee, and you'll get an administration fee charge from the doctor's office from the pharmacy or any kind of clinic that you go to, and it can range from $15 to $30, generally.”
Whenever pharmacies do receive the vaccines, the phases outlined by the Department of Health will still be followed. Front-line healthcare workers, first responders and long-term care facilities will be first to receive it, followed by people at high risk. The general public is expected to have access to the vaccine by spring or early summer.