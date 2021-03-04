SHREVEPORT, La -- Phase 3 of reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic means most businesses and events can increase capacity to 50 percent. It's a boost for local tourism after the lost year of 2020, with festival season on the way.
"This opens us up to new events that haven't been able to happen to this point," said Stacy Brown, President of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau. "It also allows us to increase attendance to some of those already planned."
Gov. John Bel Edwards' order to further reopen the state appears to come too late for Holiday In Dixie, which traditionally opens festival season in April. But Mudbug Madness is eager for its comeback on Memorial Day weekend.
A post on the Mudbug Madness Facebook page teased followers with the words, "More good news to come; Save the dates of May 28, 29 and 30; Stay tuned."
But Brown cautions that Festival Plaza won't be quite the same.
"They're obviously going to be doing a lot of things to increase safety measures, such as the hand sanitizing stations, the practicing of social distancing, putting booths farther apart. So you will see things look a little bit differently, probably a little more spread out than it has been in the past. But it will still be the wonderful experience that you had at festivals in the past," Brown said.
The first big event in Shreveport under Phase 3 will be the USA Boxing National Championships. The bell rings beginning March 25 at the city's convention center. It'll now be able to double its ticket sales. Phase 2 limited it to 25 percent capacity. Now it can go to 50 percent.
Ticket sales are also expected to rise for the Bayou Classic football game between Grambling and Southern University. It kicks off on April 17 at Independence Stadium. The annual rivalry game was moved there after its cancellation in 2020. The game is normally played at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Instead of being limited to about 12,500 tickets, up to 25,500 tickets can be sold for the game -- or 50 percent of Independence Stadium's capacity.
Brown says this is all good for the local hospitality industry, including jobs.
"The restaurants, the attractions, other events and festivals can happen where some of those couldn't happen previously, or can expand their attendance," she said.
It's also possible that by April, the state could open up even more. Gov. Edwards' Phase 3 order is in effect at least until the end of March.
Meantime, nearly three dozen Republican lawmakers are asking Edwards to end the statewide mask mandate, and allow businesses to fully reopen, as neighboring states Texas and Mississippi have done the same.
The letter, signed by 33 state senators and representatives, expressed "thankfulness for the progress" in Louisiana's fight against the coronavirus. But they call for Edwards to effectively end all virus-related restrictions.