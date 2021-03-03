BENTON, La -- As businesses and arenas open up to more people under Phase 3 of Governor John Bel Edwards' order on reopening from COVID-19, there's not one word about nursing homes.
That means after almost an entire year, there are still no in-person visits allowed for family and friends of nursing home residents. And that upsets Mary Jane Bradford, whose 90-yeaer-old mother is in a Bossier City nursing home.
"Seems like the governor is more interested in bars, restaurants and sporting events right now," Bradford says. "It's not fair, especially for the residents. It's like they're in prison. I miss my mama. I miss the touch."
Bradford says she's only able to hug and kiss her mom, Juanita Herrington, when she takes her to the doctor or hospital. Bradford says both of them have been vaccinated.
"If we had our vaccines, why am I being kept away from her? While there are people in that facility that did not take the vaccine but are allowed around her? Explain that to me," Bradford says.
She claims that some workers at the her mom's nursing home have refused to take COVID-19 vaccines. That nursing home has not responded to KTBS for comment.
"I will still social distance and wear my mask. I should be allowed in her room," Bradford says.
Bradford says she can only visit her mother at the nursing home through a window while talking on telephones.
Meantime, data from an organization that represents nursing homes across the country shows positive trends in the fight against COVID-19. The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living says there was an 82 percent decline in new COVID cases among residents since its peak. That was during the week of December 20.
And the organization says deaths related to COVID-19 also declined by 63 percent in that same time period, through early February.
They also say nursing homes in the U.S. have seen the lowest number of new COVID cases since the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services started tracking back in May 2020.
The organization's president says these are indications that vaccines are working to protect the general public, and those in nursing homes.
“We call on the Administration to review its current guidance to nursing homes on restricting visitors and group activities,” said Mark Parkinson. “With millions of residents and caregivers now fully protected thanks to the vaccines, residents must be able to safely reengage in meaningful activities and be reunited with their loved ones.”
AHCA/NCAL represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and long term care facilities across the country that provide care to approximately five million people each year.