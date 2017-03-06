Phase one, officially titled the Bossier north/south corridor Swan Lake Rd. I-220 to Flat River clearing and grubbing project began today and is expected to take 90 days to complete.
“Clearing and grubbing means the contractor will be cutting and removing trees and any other obstacles, like fences, that may be in the primary right-of-way of the new road,” Ford explained. “Part of this work will be putting up new fencing where required so utilities can be moved this summer to make room for the new road project.”
“The first mile of the project from I-220 will be three lanes with two travel lanes and a turn lane,” Ford said. “The next two miles will be two 12-foot wide lanes with eight-foot shoulders. This will be the first road in Bossier Parish with wide shoulders.”
Ford encourages drivers in the work areas to be aware that people will be working close to the roadway and proceed with caution.