TEXARKANA - 911 and all landlines coming into the Texarkana PD communications center are currently down. This is a region wide issue that appears to also includes 911 calls going to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS in Texarkana, and New Boston Police Department.
If you have an emergency, please call 903-490-4432. It’s a single cell phone so you may have to call back if you get a busy signal or it goes to voicemail. The dispatchers are doing their best to answer all calls as they come in.
There is no information at this time as to what caused the outage or how long it is going to be down. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.