SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport photographer accused of pornography involving juveniles pleaded guilty Wednesday in Caddo District Court before Judge Ramona Emanuel.
Mitchel S. Solice, 60, a well-known portrait photographer for local schools, admitted to photographing, videotaping, filming or otherwise reproducing visually sexual performances involving a victim under age 17. Solice stated he did not take the images but that they were located and found on his computer system.
Solice was sentenced to five years on each of the three counts of pornography involving juveniles, with the sentences to run consecutively for a total of 15 years. Solice must register as a sex offender for 15 years upon his release.
Solice was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brittany Arvie. He was defended by Angelo Piazza III.