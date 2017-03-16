SHREVEPORT, LA — Master photographer and Centenary alumnus Luke Edmonson ’97 will offer inspirational advice applicable to everyone from art students to professional photographers in a talk at Centenary’s Meadows Museum of Art. His presentation, “Problem Solving the Real World,” is Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
"Luke is a great example of success through personal initiative and a strong liberal arts background,” says Bruce Allen, professor of art at Centenary. “He pioneered the Film, Television & Video degree while at Centenary and explored many other aspects of Centenary's student life."
Edmonson was named International Photographer of the Year by the Australian Institute of Professional Photography (AIPP) and PPA Diamond Photographer of the Year, and has received Kodak Gallery and Fuji Masterpiece Awards. He won a Fellowship from the Society of Wedding and Portrait Photographers (SWPP). In the Wedding and Portrait Photographers International (WPPI) Honors of Excellence program, Edmonson is currently a Double Master. He is a co-founder and graduate of WPPI-C, the industry’s first of its kind certification for wedding and portrait photographers. He is a two-time president of the Dallas Professional Photographer Association and currently sits on the board of the Texas Professional Photographers Association.
Edmonson’s work is available online at edmonsonweddings.com.