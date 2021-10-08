Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries staff release a purple gallinule into the Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge. Among more than 100 birds oiled at the Phillips 66 site following Hurricane Ida, the gallinule was cleaned and rehabilitated in New Iberia Parish before returning to the wild. (Photo by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
A juvenile white ibis rehabilitated after being oiled at the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery prepares to leave its carrying case and head into Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
Russel Bourgeois of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries releases one of six alligators at Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge near Franklin, La on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
An American alligator launches into a canal on the Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. It was among six returned to nature after it was oiled at the Phillips 66 site in Alliance following Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
The Bayou Teche Wildlife Refuge gained eight new residents Thursday when state agents released alligators and birds that had been cleaned and rehabilitated after they were found covered in oil at the Phillips 66 site in Alliance following Hurricane Ida.
Six alligators ranging from 3 to 5 feet long launched themselves from their carrying cases into their new home. A white ibis and a purple gallinule, both juveniles, flew into the marsh to gather their bearings.
They were among more than 100 birds documented on or near the Plaquemines Parish refinery after the Aug. 29 storm's surge overtopped the facility's levees and flooded the site.