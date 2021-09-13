A sign advertising Adam Billiot's duck carving business rests on the ground, knocked over by Hurricane Ida, at his home and workshop in Larose Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Billiot's property was heavily damaged by the hurricane.
Adam Billiot laughs as cracks jokes while holding a duck he carved at his home in Larose, La., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Volunteers Cristina Camacho, right, and Keven Reyes gather bags of food at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, that was provided by the World Central Kitchen disaster relief.