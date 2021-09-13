Larose damage

Larry Dominique of Gulf Coast Outboards in Larose puts down a blue tarp to cover his roof Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, that was damaged by Hurricane Ida.

Photos by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate

Clarissa Sablatura of Golden Meadow, whose home was destroyed by Hurricane Ida, scavenges for wood near Larose Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, to help rebuild her house.
A sign advertising Adam Billiot's duck carving business rests on the ground, knocked over by Hurricane Ida, at his home and workshop in Larose Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Billiot's property was heavily damaged by the hurricane.
Adam Billiot's duck-carving workshop sits in tatters Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Larose. Billiot's workshops and home were heavily damaged by Ida.
Adam Billiot's duck-carving workshop sits in tatters Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Larose. Billiot's workshops and home were heavily damaged by Ida.
Adam Billiot laughs as cracks jokes while holding a duck he carved at his home in Larose, La., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Adam Billiot's duck-carving workshop sits in tatters Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Larose. Billiot's workshops and home were heavily damaged by Ida.
Workers repair electric lines along Louisiana 1 in Belle Rose Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, lines that were damaged by Hurricane Ida.
Volunteers Cristina Camacho, right, and Keven Reyes gather bags of food at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, that was provided by the World Central Kitchen disaster relief.
Volunteer Cristina Camacho delivers food at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, that was prepared by the World Central Kitchen disaster relief.
