Emily Pupo, 28, sits in her car at 4:45 am as she waits for the Academy Sports + Outdoors in Covington to open early for Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021. She was on the phone with family coordinating the rest of her day of shopping.

Despite the rise of online shopping, retailers and local shops still offer better deals in store on Black Friday. (All photos by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

Standing in line at 4:45 am outside the Academy Sports + Outdoors in Covington for Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Academy Sports + Outdoors team member Candace Pea puts on a touch of makeup at 4:50 am as she and her coworkers in Covington get ready for an early opening on Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Academy Sports + Outdoors store director Darryl Fletcher opens the front door at 5 am on Black Friday in Covington on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Still in pajamas trying to wake up, Michelle Lafleur, 37, fixes the hair on her son, Oliver, 3, while shopping at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Covington at 5 am on Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Crowds walk into Academy Sports + Outdoors in Covington moments after it opened at 5 am on Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Staff at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Covington gather around store director Darryl Fletcher, middle left, for a meeting as they get ready to open their store at 5 am on Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Standing in the cold at 5:15 am, from left to right, Academy Sports + Outdoors team members Justin Buell, Shemar Davis, Nathan Renfrow, and Austin Scott wait for cars to pull so they can load them with the items that were bought at the Covington store on Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021.
People walk into Academy Sports + Outdoors in Covington at 5:20 am on Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Crowds at the Academy Sports + Outdoors in Covington at 5 am on Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021. 
Academy Sports + Outdoors team members Nathan Renfrow, left, and Austin Scott load a bbq grill into the back of a truck in Covington before sunrise on Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Academy Sports + Outdoors team member Nathan Renfrow loads a bbq grill into the back of a truck in Covington on Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Academy Sports + Outdoors team member Niesha Keyes, left, helps Cherie Bazile look for shoes in Covington at 5:15 am on Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Mary Kaiser, right, and Cherie Bazile wore special t-shirts commemorating their day of Black Friday shopping as they walk through Academy Sports + Outdoors in Covington on Friday, November 26, 2021. 
A deal on toy cars at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Covington on Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Walking down the aisle at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Covington at 5 am on Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Academy Sports + Outdoors staff in Covington have a meeting at 4:50 am as they prepare for crowds on Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021
