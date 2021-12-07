A few small Christmas trees are all that are left for sale at Perino's Home & Garden Center in Metairie Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A few small flocked Christmas trees are all that are left for sale at Perino's Home & Garden Center in Metairie Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The store still has plenty of locally grown Poinsettias for sale. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Claus Grassel loads a Christmas tree at A's Toy Soldier Trees at the corner of Robert E. Lee Blvd. and Paris Ave. in New Orleans Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A customer looks for a Christmas tree at A's Toy Soldier Trees at the corner of Robert E. Lee Blvd. and Paris Ave. in New Orleans Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Christmas trees for sale at A's Toy Soldier Trees at the corner of Robert E. Lee Blvd. and Paris Ave. in New Orleans Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Last year, Andy Estain operated seven Christmas tree lots across Louisiana. This year, he’s down to three. The reason? Not enough trees.
“I don't want to let the lots go, but if you don't have the trees, you have to make a choice,” said Estain, who has owned A’s Toy Soldier Christmas Trees for 12 years. “I emailed 20 (tree farms) about a week ago. I said, ‘This is my order. I will pay you in full right now,’ and they won't take my money.”