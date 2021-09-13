Harahan food serving

A small army of volunteers help put together hot plates of food at Second Harvest Food Bank in Harahan on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Hurricane Ida has raised the need for getting hot food to those affected by the storm. 

Photos by Chris Granger, The New Orleans Advocate

Volunteer Jackie Appleton cooks a meal for the staff and other volunteers who were filling plates with hot food at Second Harvest Food Bank in Harahan on Thursday, September 9, 2021, a week after Hurricane Ida hit south Louisiana.
Cooking lots of Tater Tots at Second Harvest Food Bank in Harahan on Thursday, September 9, 2021, a week after Hurricane Ida hit south Louisiana
Darrell Williams, center, and Brandon Johnson, left, help cook food at Second Harvest Food Bank in Harahan on Thursday, September 9, 2021, a week after Hurricane Ida hit south Louisiana.
Filling trays with food at Second Harvest Food Bank in Harahan on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Hurricane Ida has raised the need for getting hot food to those affected by the storm.
Executive Chef Matthew Taylor of Second Harvest Food Bank in Harahan walks through his giant cold storage area on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
Executive Chef Matthew Taylor of Second Harvest Food Bank in Harahan on Thursday, September 9, 2021
Executive Chef Matthew Taylor of Second Harvest Food Bank in Harahan stands in a steamy kitchen on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
Executive Chef Matthew Taylor of Second Harvest Food Bank in Harahan sorts through raw ingredients in his giant cold storage area on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Hurricane Ida has only exacerbated the need for getting meals to those most in need.
Natalie Jayroe, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank, in Harahan on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Hurricane Ida has raised the need for getting hot food to those affected by the storm.
