A small army of volunteers help put together hot plates of food at Second Harvest Food Bank in Harahan on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Hurricane Ida has raised the need for getting hot food to those affected by the storm.
Volunteer Jackie Appleton cooks a meal for the staff and other volunteers who were filling plates with hot food at Second Harvest Food Bank in Harahan on Thursday, September 9, 2021, a week after Hurricane Ida hit south Louisiana.
Executive Chef Matthew Taylor of Second Harvest Food Bank in Harahan sorts through raw ingredients in his giant cold storage area on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Hurricane Ida has only exacerbated the need for getting meals to those most in need.
