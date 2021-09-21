Lafitte damage

An egret hunts in front of a flooded home after Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, La., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. With mud clogging up the drains, rainwater has no where to drain. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

The Town of Lafitte still battling to dig out from Ida's fury.

Lafitte damage

Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. stands in the mud as he talks about his need for a levee around Lafitte, Jean Lafitte and Barataria, after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Morning light shines on the Town of Jean Lafitte, La., weeks after Hurricane Ida, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Workers pump rainwater off of street after Tropical Storm Nicholas brought heavy rains after Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, La., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Desks are piled up in front of Fisher High School as the school is gutted after Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, La., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

A vehicle rests on top of some graves in the Coulon Cemetery after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

A tomb sits on the side of the road after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Cindy Rojas tries to spray the mud off her car after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Sun shines on a yard sculpture surrounded by mud after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

A hurricane pod is toppled on a fence after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Shrimper Norman Bouisse points to where he rode out Hurricane Ida on top of his capsized shrimp boat before his friend Grant Bundy saved him, in Lafitte, La., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Shrimper Norman Bouisse stands on his friend's boat that saved him after Hurricane Ida as he talks about what it was like to be stuck on top of his partially submerged shrimp boat for 13 hours during the hurricane, in Lafitte, La., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Shrimper Norman Bouisse and his friend Grand Bundy float next to Bouisse's partially submerged shrimp boat as they tell the story of when Bundy saved Bouisse after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Norman Bouisse shows the rope that snapped that held his shrimp boat in place, in Lafitte, La., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Strips of the American Flag move in the breeze on the porch of Cindy Rojas after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

A boat made by Kirk Fisher sits in the mud after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Kirk Fisher stands on his porch with his 3-month-old German Shepherd puppy Buddy after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Grant Bundy, Jr., walks across his muddy yard after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Grant Bundy's car sits in the mud after it floated a few yards from where it was originally parked, after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Norman Bouisse sits in the shade with his friend Grant Bundy and Grant Bundy after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Commercial fisherman Grant Bundy throws a line to his friend Norman Bouisse before they get on Bundy's crabbing boat to check on Norman's half-sunk shrimp boat weeks after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Bouisse checked on his shrimp boat before Hurricane Ida, but conditions deteriorated so much in a short period, he was unable to get off. The ropes holding the boat in place snapped and he floated across the bayou where the boat flipped over. Bouisse rode out the storm on top of his sunk boat for 13 hours before his friend Grant saved him. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Commercial fisherman Morgan Perrin sits on his porch as his home is gutted after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Lafitte damage

Marsh grass piles up in the bayou between Barataria and Lafitte as the temporary military bridge stops the grass from flowing out after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you



Load comments