Commercial fisherman Grant Bundy throws a line to his friend Norman Bouisse before they get on Bundy's crabbing boat to check on Norman's half-sunk shrimp boat weeks after Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Bouisse checked on his shrimp boat before Hurricane Ida, but conditions deteriorated so much in a short period, he was unable to get off. The ropes holding the boat in place snapped and he floated across the bayou where the boat flipped over. Bouisse rode out the storm on top of his sunk boat for 13 hours before his friend Grant saved him. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)