A humorous sign on the marquee of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway in anticipation of Hurricane Ida in Metairie, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A maintenance person closes hurricane shutters at LeRichelieu Motor Hotel on Chartres Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans in anticipation of Hurricane Ida Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Employee with the French Market Restaurant on Decatur Street in New Orleans, rolls up the awnings in anticipation of Hurricane Ida Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Vaughn Lazarus, an employee with The Market Cafe on Decatur Street in New Orleans, removes the in awning anticipation of Hurricane Ida Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
James Kenny, a maintenance person removes am American flag at 1226 Chartres Street in anticipation of Hurricane Ida in the French Quarter of New Orleans Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Crabber David Chabert Jr., stacks crab traps to remove from Grand Isle ahead of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 3 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Long lines crisscrossing at a Race Track gas station on Jefferson Highway in Jefferson, Louisiana as people prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Friday, August 27, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Perhaps dreaming of a world with no hurricanes. A worker at Dream Auto Sales in Jefferson, Louisiana pauses to watch the increasing traffic flow of New Orleans area residents starting to evacuate for Hurricane Ida on Friday, August 27, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Vehicles pull boats off of Grand Isle, La., ahead of Hurricane Ida, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 3 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Corey Williams of Pelican Ice hurriedly stacks bags of ice onto a cart at a gas station as New Orleanians prepare for Hurricane Ida on Friday, August 27, 2021. Williams said he and his coworkers have been delivering three times the ice as compared to a non-hurricane day. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Corey Williams, right, and John Smith, both of Pelican Ice, hurriedly stack bags of ice into a gas station freezer as New Orleanians prepare for Hurricane Ida on Friday, August 27, 2021. Williams said he and his coworkers have been delivering three times the ice as compared to a non-hurricane day. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Fishermen remove boats from the water at the Grand Isle Marina ahead of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 3 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia  Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
The levee on the Gulf of Mexico side is repaired after last year's storms just ahead of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 3 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Vehicles pull boats ahead of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 3 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A crew with the Flood Protection Authority remove wall barriers that will allow the flood gates at Downman Road to be closed in coming days in anticipation of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Hammering tight storm shutters on a 100-year-old house in New Orleans as residents prepare for Hurricane Ida on Friday, August 27, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A crew with the Flood Protection Authority remove wall barriers that will allow the flood gates at Downman Road to be closed in coming days in anticipation of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A crew with the Flood Protection Authority remove wall barriers that will allow the flood gates at Downman Road to be closed in coming days in anticipation of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A crew with the Flood Protection Authority remove wall barriers that will allow the flood gates at Downman Road to be closed in coming days in anticipation of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
