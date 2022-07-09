NEW ORLEANS - The PT-305 boat rolled down the streets of New Orleans Saturday as it returns home to The National WWII Museum Campus.
Obtained by the Museum in 2007, PT-305 was originally housed in KRP while volunteers generously dedicated more than 120,000 hours over 10 years to complete her restoration.
In March 2017, the iconic vessel became the world’s only fully restored combat-veteran PT boat in operation, offering rides and tours on the waters of Lake Pontchartrain, where she was originally tested by Higgins Industries.
During the earliest months of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, the Museum made the difficult decision to move PT-305 to storage while developing plans to make her more accessible to wider audiences by bringing her back to the main Museum campus.