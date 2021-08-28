Photos taken Saturday by The New Orleans Advocate staff

A sign is tied to the front of a home ahead of Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, La., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 4 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Workers prepare to close the Oakville flood gates ahead of Hurricane Ida in Oakville, La., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 4 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Sandbags block the road to the end of Venice, La., ahead of Hurricane Ida in Venice, La., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 4 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Nolan Hymel gets his boat out of the water to bring to Marrero, La., ahead of Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, La., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 4 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Isle de Jean Charles sits in the direct path of Hurricane Ida Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A customer leaves the Sureway Supermartet on Grand Isle , La. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A crabber heads in with traps ahead of Hurricane Ida in Leeville, La. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
With jackup barges as backdrop, a boat heads up Bayou Lafourche to protected water ahead of Hurricane Ida in Leeville, La. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
La. 1 near Port Fourchon is nearly empty after a mandatory evacuation of Grand Isle and lower Lafourche Parish was called ahead of Hurricane Ida Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
The house boat "Misty Morn" is pushed up Bayou Lafourche to a safer place ahead of Hurricane Ida near Cut Off La., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A cross honoring one of the 11 Deepwater Horizon victims sits on the Grand Isle beach ahead of Hurricane Ida Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Traffic makes its way along Airline Highway in Norco on Saturday, August 28, 2021. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell ordered a mandatory evacuation for all of St. Charles Parish on Friday evening. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Electrical company trucks fill a fenced in lot in Hammond on Saturday, August 28, 2021. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Mike Jackson of Morgan City got extra gas tanks, multiple generators, and a portable air conditioners as he and his family prepare to ride out Hurricane Ida in Morgan City. South Louisiana prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
The streets of downtown Morgan City are mostly empty as a bike rider makes his way down Front Street as south Louisiana prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Plywood from the start of the coronavirus pandemic is placed back on Frenchmen Art and Books ahead of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 4 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A crew from the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority East close the flood gate at the Bonnabel Boat Launch as Hurricane Ida approaches the Louisiana coast in Metairie, La. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Fisher High School football and basketball players help build a sandbag levee near Tidewater Dock ahead of Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, La., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 4 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Larry Ackman, left, helps his neighbor, Cody Jackson, board up his windows in Morgan City as south Louisiana prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Kerrie Albarado holds onto her two birds, Kye and Mayla, as she waits for her truck to be filled up with gas by Jimmy Billiot as south Louisiana residents prepare for Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The family is from Cutoff, Louisiana and plan to ride out the storm in Breaux Bridge. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Brother Scott and Holden Fabre unload crab traps from a boat ahead of Hurricane Ida in Barataria, La., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 4 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Sandbags are placed around a home ahead of Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, La., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 4 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Sandbags are placed ahead of Hurricane Ida in Barataria, La., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 4 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
People form a line to buy propane at Cajun Propane and Tags ahead of Hurricane Ida in Marrero, La., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 4 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Mike Jackson, left, and his son, Cody, top, along with neighborhood friend, Larry Ackman, board up his windows in Morgan City as south Louisiana prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A long line of cars leave Morgan City on Highway 90 as south Louisiana residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
The Rouses grocery in Morgan City is boarded up as residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Yulcigi Alvardo, 4, right, rests on the blanket that she will use to sleep with as she and her father, Miguel, left, and her three-month-old brother, Zuri, wait for their family to finishing loading their cars with some of their belongings as the family prepares to evacuate to Florida from Morgan City as south Louisiana residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
People walk past Cafe Du Monde ahead of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 4 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Phoebe the dog, left, checks out Chanel the dog, held by Adriana Escobar, right, as Escobar and Maybelle Ordonez return to their car at a gas station near Interstate 10 in Slidell Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Escobar and Ordonez, both of Metairie, were evacuating to Florida. Eastbound I-10 was packed with evacuees heading east Saturday as Hurricane Ida, forecast to become a Category 4 storm, approached
Interstate 10 near Slidell is packed with evacuees heading east Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, as Hurricane Ida, forecast to become a Category 4 storm, approaches. (Photo by Scott Threlkel, The New Orleans Advocate)
A bicyclist waves to evacuees headed east on Interstate 10 near Slidell Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, as Hurricane Ida, forecast to become a Category 4 storm, approaches. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Jessica Mejia, right, loads her car with some of her belongings as she and her family prepare to evacuate to Florida from Morgan City as south Louisiana residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Keith Clark brings a friend rope to help tie down a houseboat before he evacuates to Mandeville ahead of Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, La., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Ida is expected to be a Category 4 storm at landfall on Sunday. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
A dog owner takes her pet for a walk at the Bonnabel Boat Launch as Hurricane Ida approaches the Louisiana coast in Metairie, La. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
Troy Leonard, far left, said this is the first time in 28 years he hasn't had to work during a hurricane. The retired Louisiana State Trooper said he finally had the time to help secure sandbags around three homes of family members riding out Hurricane Ida in the Morgan City area on Saturday, August 28, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
