The Hard Rock Hotel collapsed two years ago on Oct. 12, 2019, killing three workers and injuring dozens more in one of the worst ever construction accidents in New Orleans.

Structural design errors led to the upper floors crumbling into the floors below, damaging two massive cranes that threatened to tumble into nearby buildings.

The city hired engineers to implode the cranes and officials spent months trying to retrieve the dead workers' bodies.

After months of private and public squabbling, the city and the building's owner, 1031 Canal Development LLC, led by Mohan Kailas, eventually agreed to tear the building down piece by piece.

Today, the site is cleared of debris. The demolition process necessitated destroying two historic Canal St. buildings.

Rampart Street remains closed two years after the collapse.

Hard Rock photo

The Carnival cruise ship Glory, heads down the Mississippi River after two unstable construction cranes at the partially collapsed Hard Rock hotel building were imploded, foreground, at the corner of N. Rampart and Canal streets in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Photo by David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

Emergency workers head into the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel building area to retrieve cars that were parked in a garage next to the building on N. Ramparts street in New Orleans, La., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (Photo by David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

The building that once was the Woolworth's and the site of the lunch counter sit-in in 1960, at the corner of Canal and Rampart streets in New Orleans, is being demolished on Monday, February 23, 2015. A demolition crew from Hamp's Enterprises started in October 2014 and is expected to take about another month to complete where 16 story condominium complex is scheduled to be built. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
Hard Rock photo

One month after the Hard Rock Hotel building collapse, the body of Quinnyon "Quinn" Wimberly his hidden behind a read tarp scene from Rampart Street in New Orleans, La., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (Photo by David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD
Hard Rock photo

One month after the Hard Rock Hotel building collapse, New Orleans fire chief Tim McConnell and Collin Arnold, of the New Orleans office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, announce that the part of the building will be imploded within nine weeks, during a press conference on Canal Street in New Orleans, La., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (Photo by David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

Demolition of the cranes at the Hard Rock Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans on Sunday, October 20, 2019. (Photo by Chris Granger, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

A controlled detonation takes down construction cranes at the partially collapsed Hard Rock hotel building in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Photo by Max Becherer, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

A controlled detonation takes down construction cranes at the partially collapsed Hard Rock hotel building in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Photo by Max Becherer, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

A ship floats on the Mississippi River by the Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. The Hard Rock Hotel partially collapsed last week leaving many workers injured, 3 confirmed dead and 2 missing. (Photo by Sophia Germer, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

A controlled detonation takes down construction cranes at the partially collapsed Hard Rock hotel building in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Photo by Max Becherer, The New Orleans Advocate) 

STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER
Hard Rock photo

The collapsed Hard Rock Hotel building at Canal and N. Ramparts streets in New Orleans, La., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (Photo by David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD
Hard Rock photo

A member of a search and rescue team looks for a missing construction working in the damaged Hard Rock Hotel that collapsed Saturday in downtown in New Orleans, La. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. The area surrounding the building was still closed Monday as officials said the collapse dramatically destabilized what is left of the structure, and two construction cranes at the site were badly damaged. (Photo by Max Becherer, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

Inspectors and members of the New Orleans Fire Department survey the damage to the Hard Rock Hotel that collapsed Saturday in downtown in New Orleans, La. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. The area surrounding the building was still closed Monday as officials said the collapse dramatically destabilized what is left of the structure, and two construction cranes at the site were badly damaged. (Photo by Max Becherer, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

The Hard Rock Hotel New Orleans collapsed while under construction on Rampart Street at Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

The Hard Rock Hotel New Orleans collapsed while under construction on Rampart Street at Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

Inspectors, top left, survey the damage of the Hard Rock Hotel that collapsed in downtown New Orleans. The area surrounding the building was still closed on Monday, October 14, 2019. (Photo by Chris Granger, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

A search and rescue team heads to the disaster scene for an initial search for two workers after the Hard Rock Hotel New Orleans collapsed while under construction on Rampart Street at Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

Firefighters take a break after the Hard Rock Hotel New Orleans collapsed while under construction on Rampart Street at Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

Hard Rock Hotel, center, collapse in downtown New Orleans on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (Photo by Chris Granger, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

Vehicles on Rampart Street are covered in debris after the Hard Rock Hotel New Orleans collapsed while under construction on Rampart Street at Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (Photo by Chris Granger, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

Gov. John Bel Edwards, right, and Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell, brief the media after the Hard Rock Hotel New Orleans collapsed while under construction on Rampart Street at Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. One worker has died and three are missing, according to McConnell. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock photo

Workers are helped after the upper floors of the Hard Rock hotel collapsed while under construction on Rampart Street near Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock Photo

The upper floors of the Hard Rock hotel collapsed while under construction on Rampart Street near Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard rock

The collapsed Hard Rock Hotel building at Canal and North Rampart streets, seen on Oct. 16, 2019. (Photo by David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock

An investigation into the city's building inspectors shows discrepancies in inspections at the The Hard Rock Hotel construction site. (Photo by Chris Granger, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard rock

The collapsed Hard Rock Hotel site on Rampart Street with a statue and a cross in St. Louis Cemetery Number One in the foreground. (Photo by David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
