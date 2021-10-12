The Carnival cruise ship Glory, heads down the Mississippi River after two unstable construction cranes at the partially collapsed Hard Rock hotel building were imploded, foreground, at the corner of N. Rampart and Canal streets in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Photo by David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Emergency workers head into the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel building area to retrieve cars that were parked in a garage next to the building on N. Ramparts street in New Orleans, La., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (Photo by David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
The building that once was the Woolworth's and the site of the lunch counter sit-in in 1960, at the corner of Canal and Rampart streets in New Orleans, is being demolished on Monday, February 23, 2015. A demolition crew from Hamp's Enterprises started in October 2014 and is expected to take about another month to complete where 16 story condominium complex is scheduled to be built. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
One month after the Hard Rock Hotel building collapse, the body of Quinnyon "Quinn" Wimberly his hidden behind a read tarp scene from Rampart Street in New Orleans, La., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (Photo by David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
One month after the Hard Rock Hotel building collapse, New Orleans fire chief Tim McConnell and Collin Arnold, of the New Orleans office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, announce that the part of the building will be imploded within nine weeks, during a press conference on Canal Street in New Orleans, La., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (Photo by David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
A ship floats on the Mississippi River by the Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. The Hard Rock Hotel partially collapsed last week leaving many workers injured, 3 confirmed dead and 2 missing. (Photo by Sophia Germer, The New Orleans Advocate)
Two large cranes attached to the Hard Rock Hotel construction site come crashing down after being imploded in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. New Orleans officials set off several explosions Sunday intended to topple two cranes that had been looming precariously over the ruins of a partially collapsed hotel, but only one crane appeared to make it to the ground. (Photo by David Grunfield, The New Orleans Advocate)
A member of a search and rescue team looks for a missing construction working in the damaged Hard Rock Hotel that collapsed Saturday in downtown in New Orleans, La. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. The area surrounding the building was still closed Monday as officials said the collapse dramatically destabilized what is left of the structure, and two construction cranes at the site were badly damaged. (Photo by Max Becherer, The New Orleans Advocate)
Inspectors and members of the New Orleans Fire Department survey the damage to the Hard Rock Hotel that collapsed Saturday in downtown in New Orleans, La. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. The area surrounding the building was still closed Monday as officials said the collapse dramatically destabilized what is left of the structure, and two construction cranes at the site were badly damaged. (Photo by Max Becherer, The New Orleans Advocate)
Inspectors, top left, survey the damage of the Hard Rock Hotel that collapsed in downtown New Orleans. The area surrounding the building was still closed on Monday, October 14, 2019. (Photo by Chris Granger, The New Orleans Advocate)
Firefighters take a break after the Hard Rock Hotel New Orleans collapsed while under construction on Rampart Street at Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
A search and rescue team heads to the disaster scene for an initial search for two workers after the Hard Rock Hotel New Orleans collapsed while under construction on Rampart Street at Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Vehicles on Rampart Street are covered in debris after the Hard Rock Hotel New Orleans collapsed while under construction on Rampart Street at Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Gov. John Bel Edwards, right, and Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell, brief the media after the Hard Rock Hotel New Orleans collapsed while under construction on Rampart Street at Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. One worker has died and three are missing, according to McConnell. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
The NOFD stages for possible rescues after the upper floors of the Hard Rock hotel collapsed while under construction on Rampart Street near Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
The upper floors of the Hard Rock hotel collapsed while under construction on Rampart Street near Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Hard Rock International and local property owner Kailas Cos. are planning an 18-story building with 350 hotel rooms and 62 condo units at Canal and Rampart streets. (Hard Rock International rendering)
Workers are helped after the upper floors of the Hard Rock hotel collapsed while under construction on Rampart Street near Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
