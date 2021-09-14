Nicholas, now a tropical depression, still douses Gulf Coast

Adrian Bentancourt cleans up debris from a fence that was blow down by Hurricane Nicholas Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Galveston, Texas.

 David J. Phillip
John Pittman, a nurse who works in emergency medicine, fishes to decompress as Tropical Storm Nicholas heads toward the Texas coast, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas.
Jose Magia buys a generator for home and work at Home Depot to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Houston.
Hurricane Nicholas was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm after it hit the Texas coast and dumped more than a foot of rain.
Jose Magia buys a generator for home and work at Home Depot to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Houston.
Alfa Alamia cleans up her brother's yard in Palacios, Texas following Hurricane Nicholas on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Alamia has lived in Palacios since she was 12.
Larry Reed, left, Fred Williams, center, and Adrian Bentancourt clean up debris from a fence that was blown down by Hurricane Nicholas Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Galveston, Texas.
A surfer tries to paddle through the surf as wind and rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas batters the area Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas.
Adrian Bentancourt cleans up debris from a fence that was blown down by Hurricane Nicholas Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Galveston, Texas.
Jarod Voisin closes the doors of his family's heavily damaged oyster processing plant, as rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas, currently in the Gulf of Mexico, comes down, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Houma, La., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Waves are seen ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in the Gulf of Mexico in Corpus Christi, Texas. The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall, high winds and coastal flooding to South Texas and Louisiana coasts over the next few days.
Cyclist make their way down a street in Bay City, Texas as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
Paul Villagomez secures filled gas containers in his truck as he prepares for Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Kingwood, Texas. "I'm just trying to be prepared," Villagomez said. "I'm actually surprised there aren't more people filling up."
People's hair blows in the wind ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, on the North Packery Channel Jetty in Corpus Christi, Texas. Winds are expected to be as high as 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Daniel fishes in the Gulf of Mexico as winds from what was Hurricane Nicholas continue to push waves closer to shore Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Galveston, Texas.
Vehicles make their way over the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in Matagorda, Texas as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
A downed tree following Hurricane Nicholas in Bay City, Texas on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Parts of a roof sit on top of a car parked at Blessings Tire and Auto Care following Hurricane Nicholas in Bay City, Texas on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. According to the owner of the business, he wasn't sure where the roof came from.
People shield their faces from wind and sand ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, on the North Packery Channel Jetty in Corpus Christi, Texas. Lifeguards paroled the beach to warn people of the upcoming conditions.
People get gas the morning after Hurricane Nicholas made landfall along the coast, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Galveston, Texas.
Tropical Storm Nicholas slowed to a crawl over the Houston area after making landfall earlier as a hurricane. An AP reporter says the big problem is going to be rain and flooding.
Frank Rivera streams a Facebook live as he fishes with a friend, while Tropical Storm Nicholas heads towards the Texas coast, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas.
Hurricane Nicholas made landfall along the Texas coast on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center says it touched down on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula, about 100 miles southwest of Houston, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.
Cheri Daigle, a retired teache, takes a photo as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Texas coast Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas.
A woman watches her friends swim as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Texas coast Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas.
A man walks down Seawall Boulevard near 61st Street on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. Hurricane Nicholas made landfall early in the morning along the coast.
