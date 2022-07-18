Downtown Ruston

The historic Dixie Center for the Arts, showing a live production of "Mary Poppins," is a popular stop on North  Vienna Street in Ruston on Friday, July 15, 2022. The city is almost a year into a novel-for-Louisiana experiment to lure new residents who work remotely: Ruston offers $10,000 grants for qualified applicants to move there. (Photos by David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate)

RUSTON, La. - Fueled by the explosion in remote working, Ruston has joined a cohort of small cities and rural areas around the country offering incentives to lure new residents.

In Ruston’s case, the city has awarded 25 grants worth $10,000 apiece to applicants who meet certain qualifications, including earning a certain income, working remotely and agreeing to stay for three years.

Former students at Louisiana Tech University and Grambling State University, the area’s two institutions of higher learning, get preferential treatment.

