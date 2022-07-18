The historic Dixie Center for the Arts, showing a live production of "Mary Poppins," is a popular stop on North Vienna Street in Ruston on Friday, July 15, 2022. The city is almost a year into a novel-for-Louisiana experiment to lure new residents who work remotely: Ruston offers $10,000 grants for qualified applicants to move there. (Photos by David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate)
The sun rises in Ruston on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The city is almost a year into a novel-for-Louisiana experiment to lure new residents who work remotely: Ruston offers $10,000 grants for qualified applicants to move to the town.
Ruston, shown Saturday, July 16, 2022, is almost a year into a novel-for-Louisiana experiment to lure new residents who work remotely: The city offers $10,000 grants for qualified applicants to move to town. For the first 25 awards, Ruston had almost 200 applicants.
RUSTON, La. - Fueled by the explosion in remote working, Ruston has joined a cohort of small cities and rural areas around the country offering incentives to lure new residents.
In Ruston’s case, the city has awarded 25 grants worth $10,000 apiece to applicants who meet certain qualifications, including earning a certain income, working remotely and agreeing to stay for three years.
Former students at Louisiana Tech University and Grambling State University, the area’s two institutions of higher learning, get preferential treatment.