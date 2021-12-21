DENHAM SPRINGS, La. - An elderly woman drove through the Denham Springs post office Tuesday afternoon after she accidentally hit the gas while trying to park, injuring a postal worker.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the post office location on Del Orleans Avenue, a Denham Springs Police Department spokesperson said.
When the woman pulled into a parking spot, instead of hitting the brakes, she hit the gas and drove through the glass window in front of the building.
One postal worker was moderately injured and taken to the hospital, the spokesperson said.
The driver was not injured.
One post office employee, who did not want her name used because she is not authorized to speak to reporters, said she was about to leave the building when the car hit the window.