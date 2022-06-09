SHREVEPORT, La. -- Pieces of the Confederate Monument were being hauled away from outside the Caddo Parish courthouse Thursday morning.
Crews have been working for three weeks to carefully dismantle the monument.
Among the pieces to be loaded on a flatbed truck was the Confederate soldier that stood atop the monument.
The more than century old monument was the subject of hot debate and a court battle between its owners -- the United Daughters of the Confederacy -- and the Caddo Parish Commission.
People passing by who talked to KTBS 3 News are not sorry to see the monument go.
"Having a memorial to slave owners in front of a hall of justice is a contradiction in terms and is a slap in the face," said Steven Harkness, who works nearby.
"It's going to some place that it makes a little more sense instead of being a symbol of a time that we need to put behind us," Otis McCrery said.
The monument is going to be reassembled at the Battle of Pleasant Hill Battlefield site, which is on private property in DeSoto Parish. Both sides reached a deal in July of 2020 to remove and relocate the monument at a cost to the parish of $782,000.