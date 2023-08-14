VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mi. — The FAA and NTSB are investigating after a MiG 23 fighter jet crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show on Sunday afternoon. According to the Air Show's website, the plane was piloted by Dan Filer, a Texas man who was featured in one of the KTBS 3 Hometown Patriot segments in August 2022.
Filer and another person in the jet safely ejected over a lake, and the jet later crashed in a parking lot.
No one on the ground was injured, and officials say the two people in the jet were taken to the hospital as a precaution but are expected to be OK.
Last year, KTBS 3's Gerry May profiled Filer as part of his Hometown Patriot segment. During the interview, Filer stood next to the plane that presumably is the one that crashed, bearing the number 8107.
Filer collects Soviet-made fighter jets and is a retired U.S. Navy lieutenant commander.
"It's the only privately owned flying MiG 23 in the world," Filer told KTBS last year.
WXYZ contributed to this report