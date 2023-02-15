BATON ROUGE, La. - The state plans to launch a pilot project to see how motorists could be charged road user fees to help offset the loss of road and bridge money amid the growth of electric vehicles, Louisiana's transportation chief said Wednesday.
Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, also said Louisiana would be the first state in the southeast to test ways to prepare for EV's that have no need for gasoline and the state an federal taxes that finance transportation.
"It is going to grow and it is going to grow a lot faster than we think," Wilson said of the presence of electric vehicles.
"If we are not prepared we are going to be on the back end of that and that is not where we want to be," he told a legislative task force studying issues surrounding electric, hybrid and other vehicles and their impact on state revenue.
Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last year that said the state faces the loss of $564 million for roads and bridges because of more fuel-efficient cars and trucks and the growth of electric vehicles, which he said will account for 30% of new vehicles sold by 2032.
