BATON ROUGE, La. - After the bill was signed into law in June of 2021, the "pink tax" exemption, which removes sales taxes from menstrual products, took effect Friday.
State Rep. Aimee Adatto, D-New Orleans, authored the bill as a way to save residents money while also improving health and wellbeing.
"In one of the poorest states in the nation, where more than one-quarter of our children live in poverty, we have a moral imperative to make these necessities more accessible," Adatto wrote in a release sent Friday. "This is especially significant now with supply shortages and inflated costs of these essential products."