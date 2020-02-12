SHREVEPORT, La - A disabled Shreveport veteran is being honored with a new air conditioning unit.
Pioneer Comfort Systems has a family military history so the owners decided to donate a unit to a local veteran in need.
The recipient, Jerry Pearson is a disabled Air Force veteran, who is still very active in his community. He is his neighborhood’s handyman and also helps out mowing the lawns of others in his community.
Friends and family say Pearson never asks for anything in return. When his A/C unit stopped working, they knew this was a great opportunity for him and his family.
“I want to thank you. I think good prayers and gifts come from above and I want to thank you for being that blessing so thank you, thank you,” said Pearson.
Pearson loves to have family get-togethers. Lucky for him, this summer will be a nice and cool for his family to enjoy quality time together.