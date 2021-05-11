SHREVEPORT, La. - It's been 5 days since the Colonial Pipeline became subject to a ransomware attack. The major pipeline carries fuel from East Texas along the eastern seaboard up to New York. It carries about 45% of fuel used on the East Coast.
In the Shreveport-Bossier City area, a few stations without gasoline.
Tyler Gray, the President and General Counsel, for the Louisiana Mid-Continent’s Oil and Gas Association said there is no need for residents to panic or to run to fill up on gas.
However, some gas stations do rely on the Colonial Pipeline.
"You do have sort of those spot prices and spot fill areas that the Colonial Line would fill," Gray said. "So, you have to see things diverted, see things streamlined to go to states with outages are greater."
Gray said in Louisiana most stations get their gas from refineries found in southwest Louisiana.
"So, there is a there's a chance that you start to see an increase in outages in the amount of gas that they have on hand," Gray said. "I think it's something that's very temporary. You're going to see a short small window where there might be outages or they're empty, they don't have what you need. But that will be recovered in a couple of days."
Gray said Louisiana should be the first to recover from the shutdown, by the end of this week. Gray also said if you notice any price gouging happening to report it to the attorney general.
You can read the daily updates from the Colonial Pipeline Company here.