SHREVEPORT, La. -- People are still going to bat for Fair Grounds Field, despite city leaders saying it's too late and the game's over.
Major demolition has yet to start. But Mayor Adrian Perkins has said the city has a signed contract with a company to tear down the abandoned former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team.
That's not stopping some concerned citizens from taking a swing at saving the stadium -- or at least urging the city to step out of the box and reconsider.
Real estate developer Linc Coleman, President of U.L. Coleman Companies, was part of a series of speakers who made a plea to the city council on Monday.
"We know we're in the bottom of the 9th, 2 outs, and the count is 3-2, and we're begging. We have very few opportunities for quality of life venues in our city," Coleman said.
But council members, including John Nickelson and Grayson Boucher , who both voted against demolition, told Coleman and stadium supporters that there was plenty of notice of the city's plan. They said it's too late to stop the wrecking crew.
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller agreed, and told Coleman they would need a lot more than just a plea to stop demolition.
"What I would need to see, if we're going to actually pump the brakes on this -- no revenue from the city, cover the cost of getting us out of the contract for demolition that's sitting there now, and then, show us the money from the school board, and show us the money from private investors, and a full plan in 3D of what we're talking about here," Fuller said.
Coleman says he has verbal backing from Caddo Parish Schools and other stakeholders to support his idea. Coleman says keeping the concrete and steel structure of the stadium could save the city perhaps a million dollars, as it repurposes the site. He says it could be used for multiple youth and school sports, plus entertainment.