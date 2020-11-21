PLAIN DEALING, La- Plain Dealing High School head football coach Christopher Wilson has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is according to Sonja Bailes, who is the Bossier Parish Schools Public Relations Liaison.
Wilson also announced his diagnosis on Twitter today.
Wilson tweeted in part: "Thank you for your thoughts and prayers and continued support of Plain Dealing Lions Football."
Because of this diagnosis, the whole football team and staff will have to quarantine.
Sonja Bailes said this diagnosis prompted Bossier Schools to notify the LHSS that Plain Dealing will have to withdraw from the Playoffs.
This COVID-19 exposure does not affect the team that Plain Dealing most recently played.