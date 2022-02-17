BENTON, La. -- Bossier Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a 41-year-old man for the sexual assault of a juvenile.
Danny Lee Sam, of the 100 block of Aiken Hill Road in Plain Dealing, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges.
Detectives say Lee communicated with the victim via direct messages on a social media app. The text messages revealed that Lee arranged to meet with the victim for two days.
Detectives say he picked up the victim, brought the victim to his home, provided marijuana for them to smoke, and there he sexually abused the juvenile victim.
Lee was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, distribution of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Lee was booked into the Bossier Max-Security Facility. No bond has been set. An investigation continues.
Sheriff Julian Whittington urges parents to monitor their children’s phone usage and social media accounts. Predators reach out to minors through social networks, gaming platforms, or apps. There, they pose as a peer, use fake photos, or create fake profiles to lure minors into a relationship with them.
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.