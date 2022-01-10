BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish jury has convicted Jonathan Daniel Wager, 45, of Plain Dealing of sexual battery of a child under 15.
The victim disclosed the sexual battery after she and her siblings were removed from Wager's custody by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office arranged for the child to be questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Gingerbread House Children's Advocacy Center.
“Allie did an excellent job of presenting this case to the jury,” said Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said of Assistant District Attorney Allie Aiello Stahl. “Protecting our children from predators is an effort that I will not waver on. Our office is committed to aggressively prosecuting individuals that exploit children and will work tirelessly with our partners in law enforcement to protect children from these vile predators."
Wager faces 25 to 99 years without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence when District Judge Michael Craig sentences him on March 3.