BENTON, La. -- A Plain Dealing man arrested earlier this year on charges related to the sexual abuse of a juvenile now faces more crimes.
Danny Lee Sam, 41, was arrested in February for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, distribution of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Friday, charges of manufacturing child pornography and simple kidnapping were added.
Sam is held in Bossier Maximum Security Facility on a $320,000 bond.
He's accused of communicating with a juvenile via direct messages on a social media app. Bossier sheriff's detectives said Sam arranged to meet the child then took the child to his home. The child was given marijuana to smoke and was sexually abused.