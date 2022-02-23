BOSSIER CITY, La. – The Bossier City Council at a recent meeting voted to contribute $50,000 toward a study to determine the navigability of the Red River north of the Interstate 220 bridge.
Other area governing bodies are expected to follow suit with allocations toward the feasibility study. The idea has been talked about for years and picked up steam after the 2015 and 2016 floods.
The Arkansas Red River Commission is the sponsor of the federal study and has spent $5 million in a cost share with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to investigate the river’s navigation from I-220 to Texarkana, Ark.
Preliminary study information indicates at least additional three locks and dams will be needed, with one going in just north of Shreveport and Bossier City.
In a letter to Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler last fall, ARRC Chairman Dan York said continuing navigation to the north would provide many benefits to northwest Louisiana.
Included are:
- An identified, stabilized river channel
- Bank stabilization through Arkansas
- Reduced silt load in Louisiana
- Dependable year-round water supply
- Safe recreation
- Hydropower
- Potential flood control in the locks and dams
- An economic impact from construction in the $400 million range.
Arkansas has requested Louisiana pay $1.5 million toward the study. In addition to what Bossier City has committed, the following is the breakdown of additional allocations: Red River Waterway Commission, $900,000; Port of Caddo-Bossier, $50,000; Caddo and Bossier levee districts, $150,000 each; city of Shreveport, Caddo Commission and Bossier Police Jury, $50,000 each.