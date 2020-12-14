SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport City Council members may not want to make that wish list just yet on how to spend $250,000 in each of their districts. That's the power given to them under one item in the newly passed budget for next year.
But that plan by the Perkins administration appears to violate the city charter. A section of the charter reads in part, "No ordinance or resolution shall delegate control of expenditure of appropriated monies to any council member."
So the city council will likely amend the item when members meet for the last time this year on Friday. The question is how.
Councilman Grayson Boucher says, "We need to put the money back so it can move through the proper channels and let the entire council vote on improvement projects."
Councilman John Nickelson says, "I plan to offer a budget amendment this week to reallocate these funds to the operating reserve."
But their fellow Republican on the council, James Flurry, is not giving up on having the only say on how a quarter of a million dollars should be spent in his district.
"We're not going to turn money down for our district. I mean, it's been offered. We'd be foolish. I need things in our district. Every councilman does. I know we have a needs list. But we also have a wish list," Flurry said.
Flurry favors an amendment that would send those pots of money for each of the seven council districts, totaling $1.75 million, to Shreveport's Office of Community Development.
"We don't want any questions about it. They disperse it," Flurry says of making the spending on special projects legal. "We -- same as we now -- we pick up the phone and call (the Office of Community Development.) Say can you do this? Can you help us on this? I have a need. And they come up with the funds. But this time we'll have our own funds there."
One idea Flurry mentioned for his District E is leasing special machinery to clear out what he calls "jungles" in the drainage ditch system. He says there's terrible brush in Southern Hills and Sunset Acres that have not been taken care of through normal operations.
Democrats on the council did not respond to a request for comment for this story, nor did the Perkins administration.