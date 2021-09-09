SHREVEPORT, La. -- A plan is on the table to eliminate 40 unfilled police positions and give the money saved to existing officers, according to a city source involved with the plan.
The source said that would likely mean an annual raise of about $4,000 per year on average per officer.
In addition, Interim Police Chief Wayne Smith is expected Friday to announce a re-organization of the police department that will include putting more police officers on the street.
Also, to be announced this week, a new zero-tolerance policy for crime, according to the source. Of particular concern will be an effort to get illegal guns off the streets.
One possibility to do that would be to have roadblocks where vehicles are pulled over and searched for weapons.
When asked about the constitutionality of that, the source said that is a consideration, and is being researched currently.
The proposed changes come as Mayor Adrian Perkins has scheduled a news conference Friday to discuss public safety.
City spokeswoman Marquel Sennet acknowledged that the idea to convert the 40 unfilled police positions to raises is on the table but said nothing has been finalized yet.