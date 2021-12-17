SHREVEPORT, La -- The city's economic development director says plans to buy Millennium Studios could be "a slam dunk."
The city council on Tuesday approved $3.8 million to buy the movie-making site. It's not a done deal yet. Drew Mouton says negotiations continue between the city and Millennium's owner.
But Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is banking on the belief that the facility will make Shreveport a draw for filmmakers again, with people's growing demand to stream entertainment from outlets like Netflix and Disney. Mouton says that makes buying the studio a bargain.
"I've been told that they invested somewhere between eight and $10 million in developing that property, the current replacement cost with materials the way they are probably closer to 18 to 20 million. That's what's being spent on comparable facilities around the country," Mouton said.
"If it works out, this will be a financial slam dunk for the city," he added.
Mouton says the site would also be used as a regional job training center for workers to support the local film industry, and others.