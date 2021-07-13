LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TB&P) — Each year plant bugs, a perennial pest of Arkansas cotton, spend June and early July consuming the silk of corn while it’s still green. As seed is set on corn and the silks begin to dry, however, plant bugs begin to gravitate towards other row crops, such as cotton.
This year, the problem is unusually bad.
As with most insects in row crops, there is an established control threshold — the point at which enough insects are attacking a crop that it becomes more profitable to apply pesticides than to simply leave it alone in the field. Gus Lorenz, extension entomologist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said current levels of plant bugs are more than five times the established threshold in many parts of Arkansas.
“Our threshold for plant bugs in cotton is eight bugs per 100 sweeps,” Lorenz said, referring to the practice of scouting a crop and sweeping a large net across the plants. “Right now, it’s not uncommon to see as many as 12-15 per 25 sweeps.”