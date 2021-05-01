SHREVEPORT, La. -- Snow, ice and subfreezing temperatures for nearly a week -- that was the recipe for disaster for plant owners across the ArkLaTex.
"A lot of people have been calling and a lot of people have been coming by. They're saying they're not sure if their plant is going to survive or they need to replace them or not," said Louisiana Nursery owner Kim Liles.
ArkLaTex homeowners like Lonnie Young of Keithville have been on the hunt for the perfect plants since the ones around her home went six feet under after the historic February freeze.
"Everything started a little late. I've lost a lot of things, generally the perennials and usually they'd come back every year and now I'm playing double duty because I'm having to plant and replace things that I've lost," Young said as she strolled through the nursery.
Liles has been a busy woman since that blast of winter weather back in February. What some described as a 100-year storm left local landscapers at a loss.
"We talk to a lot of people and we help them learn the basics and try to get them going on that. We've also been offering online seminars to really help people do that," she added.
If you do decide to start over, now is a perfect time for a number of reasons.
"This is really what it should look like when it's properly maintained. As these azaleas start to age you're going to get a completely different look. One way to make sure you start on the right foot is by prepping the soil and starting young," said Christy Bond, a worker at Louisiana Nursery. "Just get out and look at everything and play with different flowers and get some advice from people like Kim and others that have years of experience."
If you're looking for more ways to make your green thumb even greener, don't be afraid to ask the pros for help.
"Gardening is very easy and it can be therapeutic and you don't need to have a green thumb to do it. It's something that somebody should do at least once in their life," Liles said.