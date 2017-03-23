Caddo patrol deputies arrested three people on Wednesday for stealing plants and other landscape supplies from Fred’s on Old Mooringsport Road, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputy Nathan Wesson was patrolling the area of LA 538 and Roy Road just before midnight when he noticed a silver Chevrolet Impala in the parking lot of Fred's at 5907 Old Mooringsport Road. A man was quickly loading plants into the vehicle. When Wesson initiated a traffic stop on Roy Road, two men ran from the vehicle. A third man, Shermaine Moses, 28, remained in the car and was taken into custody.
Wesson and Deputy Kenny Bonin found Charles Taylor, 34, in a wooded area nearby. Bonin and Sgt. Mike Christian located Claude Burns, 52, as he tried to escape under a fence into the Nob Hill subdivision.
Deputies found 76 plants, including blueberries, blackberries, and flowering plants, along with mulch and soil inside the car. The items were valued at $334.
All three men were booked into Caddo Correctional Center for theft of goods. Taylor and Burns were also charged with resisting an officer.