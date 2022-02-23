BATON ROUGE, La. - A company launching a platform that allows people to trade stakes in sporting events plans to start offering its service in Louisiana in 2023.
Sporttrade said its partnership with Penn National Gaming will allow the company to enter the state, pending approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
The platform will operate under the same state regulations as mobile sportsbooks, so people will not be able to participate if they are in a parish that didn’t approve sports-betting in 2020.
Alex Kane, CEO and founder of Philadelphia-based Sporttrade, said the platform works like Robinhood or Coinbase, but with participants buying and selling interest in games instead of stocks or cryptocurrency.
