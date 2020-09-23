COUSHATTA, La. -- A Ringgold man accused in a fatal 2017 shooting in Red River Parish has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter, leaving his father facing related charges.
Daniel Waites, 37, faced a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Earl Moore, 25, within the Red River Estate Apartments in Coushatta. Waites' father, Carrel Waites, 63, was charged with principal to second-degree murder.
The Waiteses were arrested on March 30, 2017.
On Thursday, Red River Parish District Attorney Julie C. Jones and Assistant District Attorney George Winston III accepted a plea deal that allows Daniel Waites to plead guilty to manslaughter. Waites is scheduled to be sentenced in November, pending a sentencing hearing in which the Moore family will present victim impact statements.
District Judge John Robinson, appointed to the cases by the Louisiana Supreme Court, will sentence Daniel Waites to an agreed term of 20 to 40 years in prison.
Carrel Waites, who is free on a $1 million cash bond, is awaiting trial.