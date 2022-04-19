(SHREVEPORT, La. )- There's a plea for help for one of two contract workers injured in an explosion at Barksdale Air Force Base on Tuesday.
Heather Purland posted on Facebook that her husband, Adam Purlund, is one of the injured workers. She says he suffered burns over 98% of his body. She says he's listed in stable, but critical condition and that he needs blood and prayers.
Friends of the family are asking anyone who can to make a donation in Adam's name at any LifeShare location.
Barksdale officials confirmed that two workers were injured in the explosion.
If that happened just before noon. The men work for Energy Transfer LP.
A fire caused by the explosion burned half an acre. No other damage was reported.