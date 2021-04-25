BOSSIER CITY, La- A prayer walk happened Sunday afternoon in the Barksdale Annex area. The Please Stop the Killing group partnered with Living Waters Apostolic Outreach and walked the same neighborhood that 29-year-old Hannah Sheffield was shot and killed in on April 10th.
The group started these walks across Shreveport and Bossier in 2019, but this was their first walk this year. Community and church members walked, sang and prayed for a change in the local gun violence. KTBS spoke with Pastor Donzell Hughes on behalf of Please Stop the Killing.
"The goal is to put into the mindset of not just the young people, but everybody in a neighborhood, that it doesn't have to be violent," said Pastor Hughes. "It don't have to be situations ending in someone dying or things of that nature. But basically, what we're trying to do is just encourage the people to know that there is hope."
Hannah Sheffield's parents were there for the walk. Her father spoke and sang for the group after the walk was over. He told KTBS he was happy he and his wife attended.
"I'm very grateful for everyone that came out today," said Lonzo. "It was really a joy to my heart to have my babies in the neighborhood follow us. Every hug that I received when we stopped was very encouraging and very comforting too. They didn't have to come, they didn't have to say 'I'm praying for you Mister Lonzo, praying for you Miss Tina, and that none of that has to happen again.'"
Pastor Hughes with Please Stop the Killing says they are planning to do more walks in the future. You can stay up to date with the group by clicking here.