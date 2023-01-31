SHREVEPORT, La. -- An employee accused of stealing money from Magnolia Plumbing was arrested Tuesday, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
Brad Peccio, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested for felony theft after Prator said an investigation determined he initiated a scheme to steal from his employer, resulting in the loss of over $7,700.
Peccio’s job duties included making purchases from local hardware stores to complete work-related assignments, for which he was issued a company debit card. In January, it was discovered Peccio allegedly had been using the debit card for personal purposes since May.
Prator said Peccio paid personal bills and received unauthorized cash back on 75 transactions at different hardware stores.
Peccio was already incarcerated at the Caddo Correctional Center for an unrelated matter at the time of his arrest.