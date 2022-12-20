SHREVEPORT, La. - The Polar Vortex normally resides at the North Pole when the Jet Stream is fast moving. This keeps the really cold arctic air bottled up there. But, when the jet slows, it becomes wavy. Thus, the Polar Vortex wobbles around dropping south toward the equator dragging arctic air with it.
As of Tuesday night, the vortex was in southern Canada as shown on the Water Vapor imagery.
By Thursday, the Jet Stream slows and becomes wavy. This allows the Polar Vortex to slip down to the middle part of the country bringing a big chill to millions including the ArkLaTex.
The vortex remains close to us until the jet stream tightens up near the North Pole on Christmas. Then, the Polar Vortex returns home.
Here's the Precisioncast Forecast timeline:
On Thursday afternoon, the surface reflection of the Polar Vortex or the arctic cold front blows through the ArkLaTex.
The peak of the big chill is projected by Friday morning with lows in the single digits to the teens. Gusty northwest winds could produce wind chills near zero.
Temperatures may only rise into the 20s on Friday afternoon!
As the vortex returns to the North Pole, we could see a moderation in temperature. Highs may be above freezing on both Christmas Eve
and Christmas Day.
Stay safe with these Winter Weather Tips from the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Precipitation chances still look minimal for this event. Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for forecast updates.