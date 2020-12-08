SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was shot Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Acorn Street and a short time later a second shooting was reported on Fulton Street.
Police said several shots were fired into a house on Acorn, but the intended target was not there.
An elderly man was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police are searching for three or four suspects.
A second shooting is being investigated in the 3200 block of Fulton Street. The victim was reportedly shot in the leg.
Police said an argument led to the shooting.