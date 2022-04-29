BATON ROUGE, La. - American Idol winner Laine Hardy was arrested Friday on an eavesdropping count, saying he admitted to his ex-girlfriend that he had left an audio-recording device in her dormitory room, LSU police say.
The student told police on April 7 that she and her roommate were watching a movie the night before when they saw a device that looked like a cell phone charger beneath her futon. After a Google search, she discovered it was a voice-activated audio recorder.
She told officers that she believed her ex-boyfriend, Hardy, had left the item in her Azalea Hall room earlier because he appeared to know details about what was going on her life even though she hadn't told him about them.
Read more on the Hardy story from our news partner The Advocate.